Spring Cleaning: The Tools You Need To Deep Clean Your Home

Spring has not yet sprung, but soon, it will. Flowers will rise from the grass and all will be green. Shake out your dusty linens, squeegee your windows, and welcome the warm air.

But to do that, you’ll need some ... stuff. We’re talking tools beyond a wipe and some spray—stuff that screams “deep clean.” From robot vacuums to analog scrubbers, we’ve found some of the most effective tools for deep cleaning your place on Amazon Prime.

While your hands do the scrubbing, let the robot vacuum do the vacuuming. We could have suggested a cordless stick vacuum, but this Roomba is 35% off—the cheapest it’s been in a good long while. Use the app to schedule this bad boy to do the chores for you. All hands make light work!

This electric mop has a double discount—30% off plus a $20-off coupon. Let’s talk: traditional mops are disgusting and I never want to interact with one again. This mop has a long-lasting battery and functions with a spray-and-mop style.

You can’t clean your air manually. But you can let HEPA filter air purifier do it for you. It’ll help you breathe easy when allergy season hits by using three-stage filtration and whisper-quiet operation.

You’re like, “OXO? The kitchen tool guys?” And I am like: yes, actually. This tile scrubber will kick grout out with a flexible head that fits into awkward corners with ease.

Every year my mom cleans every window in the house. This, I have learned from her. This heavy-duty window washer can rotate, and has a telescopic pole to reach high corners of your second story.

Sometimes you need to dust, but the thing you need to dust is ... very high. Like a ceiling fan. Or a bookshelf. This telescopic duster has different brushes to accommodate any nook and cranny that has been caked in dust since time began.

Who cleans the cleaning supplies? Slide this drawer under your sink to keep your sprays, wipes, and solutions tidy After all is said and done, you can store ‘em away safe and not think about them for another week. Or year.