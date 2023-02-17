It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Pets

Spoil Your Favorite Pet Rotten

Treat your favorite furry companion to a little luxury.

By
Samantha Ruddy
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Whether you’re a cat or dog person, there’s a perfect little treat out there for your best friend.
Whether you’re a cat or dog person, there’s a perfect little treat out there for your best friend.
Screenshot: Amazon

Whether you’re shopping for man’s best friend (dogs) or man’s most aloof roommate (cats), these products are sure to please even the most picky animal companion.

Watch
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

PetSafe Self-Cleaning Cat Litterbox | $170 | Amazon

PetSafe Self-Cleaning Cat Litterbox | $170 | Amazon
PetSafe Self-Cleaning Cat Litterbox | $170 | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon

Stop worrying about scooping as soon as your cat is done pooping. Get less work for you and a clean bathroom for them–at 8% off! This self-cleaning litterbox has great odor control and can go weeks without being touched by a human.

Advertisement

West Paw Puzzle Treat Dog Toy | $25 | Amazon

West Paw Puzzle Treat Dog Toy | $25 | Amazon
West Paw Puzzle Treat Dog Toy | $25 | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon
G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
Available Now
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Free $100 credit or gift card.
Samsung’s newest line of Galaxy phones—the S23 Ultra, S23+, and S23—are available now. Receive a free $100 credit or gift card with your purchase.

Advertisement

Treats are better when you’ve gotta earn them. Teach your favorite pup the value of hard work (read: doing a small puzzle) with West Paw’s much-loved treat toy.

Yaheetech Multi-Level Cat Tree | $84 | Amazon

Yaheetech Multi-Level Cat Tree | $84 | Amazon
Yaheetech Multi-Level Cat Tree | $84 | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon
Advertisement

Cats love two things in this world: scratching stuff and climbing stuff. Combine their two most-cherished hobbies into one giant cat tower for your feline friends.

HOLDOG Grooming Clippers | $30 | Amazon

HOLDOG Grooming Clippers | $30 | Amazon
HOLDOG Grooming Clippers | $30 | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon
Advertisement

Keep your dog’s hair trimmed up between grooming appointments or become an amateur pet groomer yourself with 10% off these clippers for pups. This set will help you go longer between expensive grooming sessions without worrying about Sparky turning into a shag carpet.

Casper Small Dog Bed | $113 | Amazon

Casper Small Dog Bed | $113 | Amazon
Casper Small Dog Bed | $113 | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon
Advertisement

You love your Casper mattress and your small dog and/or cat won’t feel any differently. Give your pet name-brand coziness at a 19% discount.

LifestylePets