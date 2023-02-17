Spoil Your Favorite Pet Rotten

Whether you’re shopping for man’s best friend (dogs) or man’s most aloof roommate (cats), these products are sure to please even the most picky animal companion.
PetSafe Self-Cleaning Cat Litterbox | $170 | Amazon
Stop worrying about scooping as soon as your cat is done pooping. Get less work for you and a clean bathroom for them–at 8% off! This self-cleaning litterbox has great odor control and can go weeks without being touched by a human.
West Paw Puzzle Treat Dog Toy | $25 | Amazon
Treats are better when you’ve gotta earn them. Teach your favorite pup the value of hard work (read: doing a small puzzle) with West Paw’s much-loved treat toy.
Yaheetech Multi-Level Cat Tree | $84 | Amazon
Cats love two things in this world: scratching stuff and climbing stuff. Combine their two most-cherished hobbies into one giant cat tower for your feline friends.
HOLDOG Grooming Clippers | $30 | Amazon
Keep your dog’s hair trimmed up between grooming appointments or become an amateur pet groomer yourself with 10% off these clippers for pups. This set will help you go longer between expensive grooming sessions without worrying about Sparky turning into a shag carpet.
Casper Small Dog Bed | $113 | Amazon
You love your Casper mattress and your small dog and/or cat won’t feel any differently. Give your pet name-brand coziness at a 19% discount.