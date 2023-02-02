Spice Things up With This 52% Off Spice Grinder

Waring Stainless Steel Electric Spice Grinder | $199 | 52% Off | Wayfair

If your sweetie / partner / babe is a fine home cook—and I mean fine like fine—this luxurious spice grinder is probably the best Valentine’s Day gift you can give them. Sure, they have a mortar and pestle, or a little grinder that makes just a teensy amount. But this large capacity grinder uses heavy duty blades to create super-fine grinds of their most-used spices. Or coffee. Or something else. Fresh spices mean less stale crap from the grocery store (no offense), and better-tasting meals for the two of you. Parts of it are dishwasher safe too—so after you’ve spiced up dinner, you two can spice things up elsewhere. This Waring grinder is 52% off, which means the original price was out of this world—but you can get it for much less.