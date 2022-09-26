E ufy RoboVac G30 | $280 | 12% Off | Amazon

Embrace the robot overlords: this Eufy RoboVac is $280 at Amazon right now, 12% off. The RoboVac is a smarty pants, navigating in a Z-shaped pattern . It doesn’t just suck up dust, but destroys it with 2000Pa of suction, moving from carpet to hardwood with ease. In case you have an arcade itch, the Eufy RoboVac can be controlled manually , via the app, in instances where your home needs spot cleaning or a little extra care. And when the battery is low, RoboVac knows to head back to its home, and resume when the battery is at 80%. Schedule, kick back, and let this robot do the hard work for you—with a little help from Alexa and Eufy RoboVac.