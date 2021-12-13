Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds | $40 | Amazon



I love everything about wireless earbuds except the fact that they’re wireless earbuds. They’re so tiny! If it wasn’t for the fact that I don’t go anywhere, I’m sure I’d have lost mine somewhere other than inside my home (fact: I actually currently haven’t known where mine are for two days). These Skullcandy Indy Fuel wireless earbuds are on sale for $60 off, and at $40, it really looks like you get a lot more than just convenient hands-free phone calls. These headphones offer 30 hours of battery life (with the case—the buds themselves offer up to 6 hours), IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistance, wireless charging, media controls on each bud, and individual EQ modes for different types of media. They even have built-in Tile technology, which means you can track them down if you do lose them. This is a crazy set of features even at their normal price of $100, let alone $40. If you’re looking for a good, full-featured wireless earbud for cheap, you’d be doing yourself a disservice not buying these right now.