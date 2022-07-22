Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio Buds | $98 | SuperShop | Promo: GOKJBT

Nothing beats the feeling of a good album and a good walk. Everyone’s a side character in your opening credits sequence, and no one can stop you. These Beats Studio Buds noise cancel so well, you’ll forget you’re not in a sequence directed by Spike Jonze (did you know he directed that Björk video?). When fully charged, the Beats Studio Buds can sustain eight hours of listening time, which is far longer than your opening credits sequence walk, I am sure. With simple, one-touch pairing for Apple and Android devices, you’ll be well on your way to a perfect soundtrack.