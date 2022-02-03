$100 Restaurant.com eGift Card | $18 | StackSocial



I don’t think this is a deal that needs elaborating on, but at the very least, I’ll reiterate: You can score a $100 eGift Card to Restaurant.com for $18 at StackSocial right now. No twist. No catch. $100 credit to Restaurant.com for $18. That’s $82 off. Also 82% off, because, you know, it’s $100 credit you’ll be saving on. The gift certificates are valid for dine-in, takeout, or delivery in all 50 states , and you have a month to redeem your code once purchased. I don’t think it’s combinable with other coupons that individual restaurants may be offering, but do you really need discounts on top of this deal? We’re talking $82 worth of free food here, and it’s from legit places like Subway, IHOP, and Edible Arrangements, among others. I would say jump on this one now, before anyone realizes what they’ve done .