Somehow, Amazon Sells This 15% Off Anti-fog LED Mirror

A morho LED Bathroom Mirror 60" x 36" | $510 | 15% Off | Amazon

If I were, perhaps , to put together a dream bathroom, I’d want a biiiiiiiig mirror. N ever mind that the dream bathroom bathr oom is already humungous, but a mirror opens up the space, you know? This LED bathroom mirror is 15% off at Amazon right now, a nd though $510 is still a steep price, it has hella features. For instance, this is anti-fog, so you can pat your skincare onto your face while the room’s still steamy. Or like, the LED light is dimmable and you can adjust the light’s warmth. It’s lit from the back and the front—not like, some dumb only backlit mirror. Anyway. What a stunning mirror. You should put it in your dream bathroom.