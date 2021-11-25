Up to 33% Off Select Nintendo Switch Games | Amazon
Very rarely do first-party Nintendo Switch games go on sale, and yet that is precisely what is happening over at Amazon as we speak. Some of the console’s best games—including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2—are marked down to $35 while Kirby Star Allies—one of the Switch’s worst games—is still a whole $47. You can still buy it if you’d like, but I’d recommend exploring Hyrule or blasting your friends with paint guns instead. Paper Mario: The Origami King is also on sale, for $40, which is the newest release of the bunch. I haven’t played it, but our friends at Kotaku enjoyed it.