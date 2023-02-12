Snatch Up 50 Feet of Speaker Wire for Your Auto Needs for 30% Off

GS Power Flexible 10 AWG Zip Cord Cable | $40 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



In the market for some high-quality copper zip wire? Here’s 50 feet of it for a whopping 30% off. That’s about it. Nothing super clever here, just some afordable wire that you can use for your car stereo (which people seem to be using a lot for) as well as your home theater or radio. It’s true 10 gauge wire with 2 conductors, 109 strands per conductor, and 0.25 mm diameter per strand. And best of all, you only have to pay $40. If this is something you’re in the market for, better snap all this cable up while it’s discounted. You may end up needing more than you planned for, and it’s always good to have more than you need in those situations. And a ct fast, because this deal ends on February 16.