It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Automotive

Snatch Up 50 Feet of Speaker Wire for Your Auto Needs for 30% Off

You never know when you're going to need all this zip cord cable wire, so get 50 feet of it for just $40.

By
Brittany Vincent
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
GS Power Flexible 10 AWG Zip Cord Cable | $40 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
GS Power Flexible 10 AWG Zip Cord Cable | $40 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Graphic: Amazon

GS Power Flexible 10 AWG Zip Cord Cable | $40 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

In the market for some high-quality copper zip wire? Here’s 50 feet of it for a whopping 30% off. That’s about it. Nothing super clever here, just some afordable wire that you can use for your car stereo (which people seem to be using a lot for) as well as your home theater or radio. It’s true 10 gauge wire with 2 conductors, 109 strands per conductor, and 0.25 mm diameter per strand. And best of all, you only have to pay $40. If this is something you’re in the market for, better snap all this cable up while it’s discounted. You may end up needing more than you planned for, and it’s always good to have more than you need in those situations. And act fast, because this deal ends on February 16. 

Watch
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016
HomeAutomotive