Caldrea Ginger Pomelo Scented Candle | $20 | Amazon

It’s important to have a good scent present in your living space. Not only will it be inviting to your guests, but it will also help you feel better. Satisfying scents have been scientifically proven to evoke positive and uplifting emotions. Who doesn’t want to feel positive! ? Hooray for science! These candles contain essential oils that will keep your home smelling fresh. The base is made from vegetable wax and beeswax. No funky chemicals (phthalates, paraffin , lead) are involved i n the process of creating these so you can be at ease. You will keep the nostrils flaring in positivity for 45 hours with just one candle. Save 25% and bring on the happy emotions today.