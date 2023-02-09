Snack Like a God With These Golden Bowls

Cluster Decorative Bowls | $80 | Amazon

Dionysus, the Greek god of pleasure, festivity, and wine. And also religious ecstasy and insanity, but like, not now, you know? That’s for another set of bowls. If you too are a little bit extra in your snacking, this decorative cluster of bowls will satisfy that craving. A little bit of popcorn in one, some S our P atch K ids in another, and a little charcuterie moment on one of the flatter plates. They’re designed for having company over, or even just to sit pretty and be decorative, but honestly ... who needs to have company over? Even if it’s just you and your buffet of weird tastes these days, treat yourself: these are just as extra as you are.