Dylonic Exfoliating Brush | $8 | Amazon



Hi there! Let’s talk about body hair removal. Not only can it be unpleasant and painful; it can irritate skin and really bum you out. That’s why right now is the ideal time to grab the Dylonic Exfoliating Brush for $8 at Amazon. It’s $3 off the regular price, for 29% savings overall. Designed to fit in the palm of one’s hand, the buffing brush is meant to be a treatment for anyone. Just massage the “problem area” with the chemical-free brush for smoother skin without the irritation du jour, whether it be razor burn, ingrown hairs, or something even more fun. It can be used in sensitive areas, whatever that may mean to you. Also a weirdly handy stocking stuffer, if you ask me.