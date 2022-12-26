Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology | $490 | 59% Off | Wayfair

I promise: when you buy a mattress, you will not want to stay up for New Year’s Eve. There are far too many dreams to dream and snoozes to snooze—you’ll sleep right through the fireworks and pots and pans. Because Wayfair has a huge end-of-year sale going on, you can grab this Sealy mattress for just $490. It’s a medium-soft mattress; it has a little give, but the gel foam keeps your body supported by adapting to your body . Cooling and comfortable, all you need to do is roll it out and let it rise for 24 hours (like bread dough), and you’ll be sleeping sound. Happy New Year, and sweet, sweet dreams.