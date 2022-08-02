Dreo Tower Fan for Bedroom | $80 | Amazon



Stop just sitting in the heat of your home doing nothing about it. A tower fan can help more than you may realize—like the Dreo tower fan for the bedroom. A wide 90° oscillation distributes air throughout the room at a velocity of 24' per second. The automatic mode will self-regulate its speed based on the current temperature in the room so you can just turn it on and keep cool without having to think about it. You may not even hear it with noise levels of only 34db. It’s $10 off over at Amazon.