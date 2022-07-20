Sunna Solar Outdoor Light with Mosquito Repellent | $90 | 10% Off | StackSocial

In the late, waning days of summer, the sun begins to set earlier and earlier reminding you that school will soon be back in session and all good things must end. You may sit on your back porch, thinking deeply and cracking a root beer or two. You don’t want anything to interrupt your deep thought —so we suggest the Su nna Solar mosquito repellent light to keep the dog days peaceful. This solar light emits a soft, LED light that attracts mosquitos and zaps ‘em. Peace for you, maybe not so much for the bugs. The high-capacity batteries can keep your end-of-summer self-reflection going until the sun comes up, mosquito-free.