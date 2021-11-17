LED Remote-Controlled Color-Changing String Lights | $17 | Amazon | Promo Code L2N9MFNW

Your patio is boring! Make it better with these slick, remote-controlled string lights with tunable LEDs so you can set the bulbs to warm or cool lighting on the fly, allowing you to set a nice, classy scene for your outdoor dinners or fireside hangs. They’re 55 feet long and have 100 bulbs, and the frosted pattern on the bulbs makes them pretty perfect for holiday gatherings, I’d reckon. The bulbs use USB for power, and they’ve got an IP65 weatherproof rating so they should withstand any old rain storm you throw at ‘em. They’re already marked down 19%, but why don’t you go ahead and throw in the promo code L2N9MFNW and knock off another $7.50?