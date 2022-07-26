Target Kitchen and Dining Sale | Up to 30% Off | Target

If you browse the home aisles of Target with wide eyes and “Should I buy this? Will it change my life?!” energy, welcome: it’s time for some kitchen upgrades . Currently, Target is running a massive kitchen and dining sale, with no categories left behind. Come for the wow-worthy small appliances and stay to stock up on bakeware. These are great back to school additions for incoming college freshmen (they grow up so fast!), or for adding a little something special to your home kitchen (hello, waffle maker). There are some sweet deals on pretty tableware and coffee gadgets too. Check out the sale and enjoy the sweet whir of new kitchen gadgets.