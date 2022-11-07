Early Black Friday | Macy’s
Here’s how Macy’s Early Black Friday works: this week, things are on sale. Next week, other things will be on sale. If you see something you like now, it’s probably a good idea to grab it. To kickstart your holiday shopping, we’ve rounded up some top sellers and giftable picks from this early sale.
Cuisinart 10-Pc. Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set | $14 | 65% Off
A gift for the aspiring chef with a bold sensibility, these Cuisinart knives are ceramic-coated for the smoothest cut imaginable. It’s a standard eight-piece set with a chef’s knife (biggest) to the miniature pairing knife (smallest), with helpful sizes between.
Isotoner Women’s Micro Terry Sport Hoodback Slippers | $18 | 40% Off
Slippers are eternally giftable—and with broad sizing, they’re perfect. Currently, three colorways are on sale—all super cute. The fluffy microterry is supported by a cushioned sole that is appropriate for “indoor and outdoor,” so Aunt May can leave them on while walking down the driveway to get the mail.
Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set | $100 | 67% Off
This is a great gift for someone who recently moved and left all their cookware behind with the roommate. Each piece in this set is nonstick coated, so no eggs, cookies, or veggies will stay stuck to the bottom of the pan. The handles are “grippy” too.
Charter Club 100% Cashmere Oversized Scarf | $114 | 40% Off | Promo Code: SCORE
Don’t know what to get your grandma? Cashmere scarf. Your mom? Cashmere scarf. Your fussy midwestern cousin? Cashmere scarf. Snoop their Instagram accounts and choose a color based on their general vibe. You cannot go wrong.
Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-Qt. Dutch Oven | $94 | 53% Off | Promo Code: SCORE
This delightful dutch oven is oven and stove safe up to 500°, so your giftee can slow cook alllllll the tender means and stews. Dutch ovens are versatile and often a very cute addition to the table; for the aesthetically conscious cook, many colorways of this dutch oven in stock.