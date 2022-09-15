Wayfair Warehouse Clearout



There are just a few days left for Wayfair’s Warehouse Clearout sale! This massive event encompasses each and every category on the website—a wide range of deals to furnish your home and make little home improvements throughout the autumn season. Peruse some picks from this sale below—but make sure you smash that check out before September 19!

Oh wow , this Queen-size bed frame is $306! A fluffed-filled tufted headboard with a strong, high-quality wood construction make this bed frame very grown-up, put-together, and a heck of a steal. The charcoal gray and blue varieties are also the same price—if your decor is a little funkier.

Solid wood supports this firm, Scandinavian-style sofa. T his L-shaped sofa will accommodate all your visiting friends comfortably. Who cares if they spill their drinks on it (I care but—), the tight-weave upholstery keeps this beauty stain-free.

This comfy mattress is supportive—with little motion transfer and wicked lumbar support with its gel-infused memory foam. This Queen-size is $384, and ... maybe you want to pair it with the above bed frame? Just a suggestion.

This pull-chain lamp stands 63" tall and is sure to draw your eye. Look, I saw this on the Clearout page and I fell in love. Someone with better design taste than I may tell me that it’s dorky! But I adore a thing with a bunch of little shelves. I have knick-knacks!



An elegant little seat for a living room or office entryway , the finishing touch to a put-together room! This is a puffy, sha llow armchair with reversible, foam-filled cushions. It’s an accent chair without the bright accent color, you know?

