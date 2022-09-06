Another Amazon best-of coming at ya! This time it’s full of useful stuff to herald the autumn season—from Halloween decor, to dad-centric activities, to a cozy little hideaway for your cat. There’s something for everyone as we say goodbye to summer and hello to falling leaves.
Grillman Black Grill Cover | $29 | 50% Off | Clip Coupon
Barbecue season’s over, so throw this secure cover over your grill til next year. Widely compatible and super-durable, this cover protects your barbecue from the elements all year long. Take an extra 5% off the 50% off when you clip the coupon!
AbcoTech Indoor Golf Putting Green | $108 | 10% Off
Be your own 80s business guy and angrily putt between Zoom meetings. Or get this for your dad so they can do the same. Or be better at mini golf for that next date you go on! This is a quite long mat that simulates putting greens with vibrant turf, and includes three golf balls.
Vorfreude Floor Mop with Integrated Spray | $26 | 36% Off
We love innovation, don’t we folks! This mop has a washable, reusable microfiber pad. You can choose to dry dust, or to fill the tank and spritz to wet the floor ahead of the mop. No soggy mops here, just clean, shiny floors!
Prextex Halloween Skeleton | $23 | 12% Off
It’s already Halloween somewhere. Honestly, I just think this guy is neat. Not even scary, maybe even a little cuddly. His hands are posable and he’s weatherproof and outdoor safe. Invite him to stay, won’t you?
Oraganix Natural Soy Wax DIY Candle Making Kit | $23 | 21% Off
Beat the cold weather blues with a new hobby: candle making. All the local townsfolk are visiting you to stock up on candles for the long winter nights. It’s eighteen-hundred-something and you’re the hottest artisan in town.
100% Natural Wool Large Cat Cave | $31 | 33% Off
Give your cat a cozy little space with this handmade wool cat cave. Adorable! The authentic New Zealand wool will keep them warm in the cold winter months, and the egg-like shape allows them to bounce in and out of their new cave with ease! Very cute.