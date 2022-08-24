Good morning, band geeks and orchestra ... humans. Turns out Amazon has good deals on instruments for everyone starting out in the band rooms and orchestra mines of [Fill-in-the-Blank] Elementary. Some of these are included in a “buy 2, save 15%” deal, so your kid can cement themselves as a multi-instrumentalist for college apps.
Mendini by Cecilio B Flat Beginner Student Clarinet | $130
This beginner set includes 10 reeds (a school year’s worth perhaps), cork grease, a mouthpiece brush: the works. A perfect standard B flat clarinet for beginners who are learning the instrument, and how to care for it.
Mendini By Cecilio Flutes - Closed Hole C Flute For Beginners | $130 | 20% off | Clip Coupon
A classic nickel flute for a first chair 7th grader. Her name is Melissa, and you do not want to mess with her. This woodwind beauty is 20% off when you clip the coupon—a steal when the full cleaning regimen is included.
Mendini By Cecilio Violin For Beginners, Kids & Adults | $80 | 20% Off | Clip Coupon
This 3/4 size beginner violin is made of rosewood, maple, spruce, and ebony, and includes rosin and extra strings. Like many violins, this is a delicate, beautiful instrument designed to make grown men weep. Take an extra 20% off that $80 when you clip the coupon too.
Mendini By Cecilio Kids Drum Set | $200 | 20% Off
Standard kit for a kid who wants to hit stuff. Durable and realistic, but shrunken down to an approachable size. Buy this for your little jazz band rascal and in 10 years he’ll break your heart and move to Philly to be in a pop punk band.
Mendini By Cecilio Cello - Musical Instrument For Kids & Adults | $270 | 20% Off | Clip Coupon
This standard cello is 20% off of $270 when you clip the coupon. It is also Amazon’s #1 best selling acoustic cello—a pristine sound emits from its crack-proof spruce and maple body, aided by the Brazilwood bow. Wow. No wonder it’s a best seller.