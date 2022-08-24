Good morning, band geeks and orchestra ... humans. Turns out Amazon has good deals on instruments for everyone starting out in the band rooms and orchestra mines of [Fill-in-the-Blank] Elementary. Some of these are included in a “buy 2, save 15%” deal, so your kid can cement themselves as a multi-instrumentalist for college apps.



This beginner set includes 10 reeds (a school year’s worth perhaps), cork grease, a mouthpiece brush: the works. A perfect standard B flat clarinet for beginners who are learning the instrument, and how to care for it.

A classic nickel flute for a first chair 7th grader. Her name is Melissa, and you do not want to mess with her. This woodwind beauty is 20% off when you clip the coupon—a steal when the full cleaning regimen is included.

This 3/4 size beginner violin is made of rosewood, maple, spruce, and ebony, and includes rosin and extra strings. Like many violins, this is a delicate, beautiful instrument designed to make grown men weep. Take an extra 20% off that $80 when you clip the coupon too.

Standard kit for a kid who wants to hit stuff. Durable and realistic, but shrunken down to an approachable size . Buy this for your little jazz band rascal and in 10 years he’ll break your heart and move to Philly to be in a pop punk band.

This standard c ello is 20% off of $270 when you clip the coupon. It is also Amazon’s #1 best selling acoustic cello—a pristine sound emits from its crack-proof spruce and maple body, aided by the Brazilwood bow. Wow. No wonder it’s a best seller.