Etunsia Fabric Shaver | $25 | Amazon

We’ve all got that sweatshirt we ’ve had for a few years we absolutely love, but it has seen better days. There are little bits of fuzz accumulating around it from loose threads in the fabric. It’s definitely starting to look old. But we can breathe new life into it by shaving all those pieces of fuzz right off. Whether it’s that sweater we love, a pair of leggings, bedding, or a blanket , we can renew our fabric with the help of a fabric shaver. This fabric shaver from Etunsia is $15 off right now so you can start saving and shaving .