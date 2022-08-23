Philips Hue A19 LED Color Smart Bulb Starter Kit | $150 | 25% Off | Amazon

These 25% off Philips LED Color Smart Bulbs light the way for all your dreams and desires, with curated settings to set the mood. This smart home compatible set works with both the app and the included hub to set timers, use voice control, and create customizable “scenes.” One of the sample scenes they show is called “tropical twilight,” which is a cozy pink-purple setting, but you can expand your horizons by tinkering with customization. Create light scenes such as, “how I remember the Epcot Ball ” or “that one time at my friend Jeff’s birthday party.” Or, use the hub to sync with movies and music and groove along to the lighting. Only $150 for four lights and the hub—expand your lighting ecosystem and enjoy the vibe.