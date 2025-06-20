Logo
Lifestyle

Send Stress Packing and Save 25% at Sunday Scaries

The all-natural Extra Strength CBD Gummies for Stress & Anxiety Relief are on sale through Friday.

ByMike Fazioli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Sunday Scaries' Extra Strength CBD Gummies for Stress & Anxiety Relief are 25% off.

There's no reason to give in to the stress and anxiety that's making you miserable, not while Sunday Scaries is selling their highly rated 100% natural Extra Strength CBD Gummies for Stress & Anxiety Relief for 25% off. This deal runs now through Friday — just use the code INVENTORY25 at checkout — and as always with Sunday Scaries, these gummies are backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. But since they've been rated as the Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety for the past 2 years by Healthline, we're guessing you won't be sending them back.

Suggested Reading

Use the Code to Get an Extra 30% Off Sale Prices at J. Crew
The 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Two-in-One is Just $660 at StackSocial
Target’s Pet Halloween Costumes Start at Just $5, So Your Dog (or Cat) Can Join the Spookfest

Extra Strength CBD Gummies for Stress & Anxiety | 25% off | Sunday Scaries | Code: INVENTORY25

Related Content

The Shokz OpenRun Pro Bone-Conduction Open-Ear Headphones Are a Runner's Dream Come True, Now $20 off
Grab These Early Prime Day Tech Deals: Power Stations, Gaming Monitors, and More

These all-natural gummies contain 25mg of CBD, bolstered by 1mg of THC to optimize their effectiveness. A 2-gummy serving will have you relaxed in 20 to 30 minutes and help ward off tension and overthinking, or Sunday Scaries will refund your money. Each bottle contains 20 gummies in an assortment of great fruity flavors — apple, cherry, lemon, and cherry. One bottle which normally sells for $39 will be just $29.25 after your 25% discount when you use the code INVENTORY25 at checkout.

Save 25% at Sunday Scaries


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!