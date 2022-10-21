Teeho Keyless Entry Door Lock with Keypad | $33 | Amazon

It’s time to upgrade to a deadbolt lock with a keypad. The lovely thing about having one of these is it’s one less thing to need to throw in your pocket when leaving the house—just leave your keys at home! Also if you ever need a friend or family member to swing by to check on the place or maybe even a pet, you don’t have to worry about getting them a key first. Just share the code and they’ll be able to let themselves in. You can even set up to 20 codes as well as temporary codes for single guest entry if someone is just stopping by once or twice. Get one for just $33.