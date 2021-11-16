15% Off SpaceSaver Variety Packs | Amazon



You know when you’d see those infomercials where people seemingly vacuumed air out of a Ziplock bag and then had a sparkling, organized closet? If you grab a set of SpaceSaver Variety Packs on Amazon, that could be you.The set of 12 (12!) is just $38 right now, which is 15% off the usual price. It includes three small vacuum-sealed bags, three medium, three large, and delightfully, three jumbo, which means you can likely store big-ticket items like puffy coats and heavy comforters if needed. The kit includes a travel pump as well, so you can make the most of your luggage when you hit the road. As a result, this SpaceSpaver kit is great for overflowing closets, but also makes a clever (if not super-exciting) holiday gift for the frequent flyers in your life.