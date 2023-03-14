Save Yourself 47% On This 12-Pack Of Art Canvases And Get Painting

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

This Artlicious 12-Pack of Canvases For Painting c omes with 12 6x6 inch blank canvas boards that are made from $100 cotton, and are perfect for oil, acrylic, or watercolor paints. They’re also on sale today with 47% off at $11. There are other sizes and quantities on sale too, but this is one of the best options, in our opinion.

Artlicious 12-Pack of Canvases For Painting | $11

We really like that this is a gift for just about anybody, as long as they’re a bit creative. Whether it’s for a toddler who’s just learning the joys of get covered in paints, or a parent who has a newfound love of making art, it’s ideal for all.

