Logo
Home

Save Up to $800 on a New Bed During Purple's Biggest Sale of the Year

Save big and revamp and upgrade your entire sleeping area with premium mattresses, adjustable bed frames, pillows, bedding, and more.

ByMike Fazioli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Purple's biggest sale of the year means you can save up to $800 on a new mattress and adjustable base.

Actual Black Friday is still a few months away, but if you're looking for a new mattress, bed frame, or other sleep products, this is the big shopping event for you. Purple's Labor Day Sale is their biggest of the year, with up to $800 off their premium mattresses, and other huge discounts sitewide from now through Sept. 9. High-quality frames and other mattress bases, bedding, pillows, and bundles are marked way down at Purple, both online and at their 3,400-plus stores nationwide.

Suggested Reading

Have a Better Bathroom Experience With 20% off Bumbumbidets’ Portable Rechargeable Bidet
Give Your Brand Merch a Revamp with 15% Off Custom Drinkware at Staplespromo
Save 77% on a Lifetime License for Microsoft Office Professional 2021

Labor Day Sale | Up to $800 off | Purple

Related Content

Save Up to $800 on a New Bed During Purple's Biggest Sale of the Year
Close Out Summer Vacation With the Best Labor Day Deals From Macy's, Samsung, Urban Outfitters & More

This blowout Labor Day Sale features hundreds of dollars off Purple's premium mattresses, renowned for their pain-reducing GelFlex Grid. $500-off deals are available on their Rejuvenate line of mattresses, with as much as an additional $300 off a premium adjustable base with the purchase of a mattress. Platform bed frames, premium pillows for neck support, and high-end bedding and mattress protectors are also ready to move at deeply discounted prices. Purple's blowout Labor Day Sale is underway now and runs through Sept. 9.

Labor Day Sale at Purple


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!