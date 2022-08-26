Labor Day Sneak Peak | Up to 64% off | Lenovo

As Summer comes to an end, that can only mean on e thing. Labor Day sales! If you’ve been holding out for some hefty discounts before picking up a new laptop or PC, you’re in luck. Lenovo is jumping the gun and decided to post those Labor Day deals ahead of schedule.

ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 AMD (13") | $639 | 64% off | Promo Code X13AMDEAL

ThinkVision 31.5" 16:9 UHD Monitor | $898 | 13% off

ThinkPad X13 Yoga Intel (13") | $1,049 | 61% off | Promo Code X1CARBDEAL

ThinkPad X13s Snapdragon (13”) | $1,301 | 40% off | Promo Code THINKAUG

Legion Slim 7i Gaming Laptop (15") | $1,551 | 28% off | Promo Code LEGION2PREMSERV

Legion Tower 7i w/ RTX 3070 | $1,700 | 27% off

In the market for a general-use laptop? The ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 has a 13" display and uses an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro processor. It’s a whopping 64% off right now which saves you $1,180. If you want something similar but prefer a laptop that doubles as a tablet, look no further than the ThinkPad X13 Yoga Intel for 61% off. For the gamers out there, be sure to check out the Legion Slim 7i for 28% off or go all in on the Legion Tower 7i which uses an RTX 3070. That’s 27% off.

