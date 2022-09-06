Blinds.com | Up to 50% Off | Promo Code: LABORDAY

Everything is smart now—so embrace it! Blinds.com’s premium smart home blinds, the very good EZ-A and the impressive Eve MotionBlinds, are included in the sitewide Labor Day sale. Blinds.com is offering up to 50% off with the promo code LABORDAY—so shop now and give your windows the treatments they deserve and lean into the smart home experience.

Blinds.com’s new EZ-A window treatments—or Easy Automation—the newest motorized product line. These are compatible with Alexa and Google Home, and available in three product types, with more to come. Above you’ll see the woven wood variety, which creates a warm, inviting ambiance to your home.



The EZ-A also includes a light-blocking variety, so you’ll never have to get up to close the blinds as it gets dark again. Raise the included remote to control up to 16 shades at once—and listen for their remarkably quiet motors (you won’t hear a thing, actually).

Eve MotionBlinds are Blinds.com’s premium smart home blinds. If EZ-A is good, Eve MotionBlinds are even better. They’re iOS compatible for more complex automation, and can interact with other Apple HomeKit accessories like lights and motion detectors. These light filtering shades provide a comfortable ambiance—all created and automated by you, in the app.



These premium MotionBlinds also have a blackout variant that blocks sunlight and mitigates UV rays’ harmful effects. Sleep better, focus more, and create your perfect atmosphere with the Eve MotionBlinds smart light integration. Make a whole bedtime routine scene—it’ll be great.