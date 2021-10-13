DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit | $149

DEWALT 20V MAX LED Work Light | $189 | Amazon

DEWALT Table Saw Stand, 10-in & Table Saw | $369 | Amazon

DEWALT Miter Saw Stand with 12-Inch Miter Saw | $299 | Amazon

A garage of great tools isn’t something you buy all at once, but is something that slowly accumulates over time. However, occasionally waves come in where you end up buying a whole bunch of gear because the deal was too good. You’re riding that wave right now. Amazon has a wide selection of corded and cordless tools from DEWALT available. And you’re going to want to save on your toolset for your next project as lumbar prices are through the roof right now .