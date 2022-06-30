JBL Clip 4 Mini (Blue) | $44 | DailySteals | Promo Code GOCLIP

JBL Clip 4 Mini (Gray) | $44 | DailySteals | Promo Code GOCLIP

JBL Clip 4 Mini (Red) | $62 | DailySteals | Promo Code GOCLIP

Twitter has been reminiscing the past couple of days about Alien Ant Farm. In the summer of 2001, the nu metal band hit us with a bangin’ cover of Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal that by all accounts should not work. What a blissful time that was—everything felt so carefree. Not sure what exactly changed after that ... Well, you can go back there by getting yourself a JBL Clip 4 mini Bluetooth speaker and listen to it on loop. You can do that for a full 10 hours at a time before needing to recharge it. You can clip it to your bag or your belt and just take this global hit with you everywhere you go. Using the promo code GOCLIP will knock an additional $5 off the already discounted options. That brings the blue and gray versions down to $44 and the red down to $62.