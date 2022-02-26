Guardline Wireless Driveway Alarm w/ 2 Sensors + 1 Receiver | $60 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Guardline Wireless Driveway Alarm w/ 1 Sensor + 1 Receiver | $42 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

While you’re relaxing in your home, you want to feel safe from what you can’t see going on outside. We live in a world where you need to be ready for the unpredictable. Safety is key and the Guardline wireless driveway alarms keep you safe with sound. These alarms are sensitive to heat and motion during the day and night to keep you aware of those creepers around your home. They are easy to install so you don’t have to worry about having an expensive technician come out. The sensors have up to 500 feet of wireless range to the receiver so you have a good amount of coverage in your yard. This set gives you the option to add more sensors if need be. Save up to 33% today and keep your family safe.