VVCAR Mirror Dash Cam 4K UHD | $82 | 32% Off + Coupon | Amazon

With a 12" touchscreen, this VVCAR Dash Cam is an impressive car accessory. In fact, VVCAR’s full line is up to 30% off for Black Friday—the lowest prices on Amazon this year. This particular rearview camera keeps an eye out the front windshield and backseat, with a hidden interface design and touchscreen. It has a Sony IMX415 sensor and night vision, so nothing will go unnoticed. The lens facing outward omits unnecessary lights for the clearest picture imaginable, no matter the time of day. And the parking monitor keeps an eye on your car when you can’t. With the lowest prices of the year, it’s a great time to pick up one of these dash cams.