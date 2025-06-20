Save Time and Typos by Letting Chorde Handle Your Emails

The makers of Chorde say typing your emails takes four times longer than speaking them. Clearly they've never seen us type, because with all the typos and backspacing and retyping, speaking is probably more like a million times faster. A lifetime subscription to Chorde's Lite Plan — the smart voice email tool that allows you record and send voice messages directly through Outlook and Gmail — is just $40 right now at StackSocial, and our terrible typing fingers can't wait to click buy and get started.

Chorde works directly with Gmail on a Chrome browser and Outlook through either the Outlook app or Outlook 365. The Lite Plan gives you 5 minutes of speaking time per email, and storage of 500 recordings in the cloud so you aren't burning through storage space on your laptop or desktop. The people on the receiving end of your voice messages do not need to have Chorde installed, nor do they need to download the voice message in order to play it. If they really insist on reading it rather than listening, Chorde automatically transcribes your voice message, or they can read in real time while listening.

StackSocial is also offering a huge markdown on Chorde's Pro Plan, which gives you up to 30 minutes per email, cloud storage for up to 5,000 messages, and notifications when your message is heard. That lifetime subscription is just $60 — 84% off the suggested retail price of $399.