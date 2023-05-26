Pressure cookers have fallen by the wayside ever since This Is Us decided to kill off a character with a Crockpot. Air Fryers are now the popular new kitchen gadget, but let me tell you ... This Is Us is fiction and pressure cookers are still as good as they always have been. This 6.5 quart Ninja Foodi pressure cooker lets you steam and crisp at the same time. Throw in whatever you need to and a few hours later you’ll be welcome to a delicious meal.

Ninja OL501 Foodi 6.5 Qt. 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker | $130 | Amazon

Right now, you can save 54% on the Ninja Foodi pressure cooker. That brings the price from $280 down to just $130.