L- Shaped Computer Desk w/ USB Charging Ports and Power Outlet | $168 | Amazon

Are you still operating from the corner of your dining room table when working from home? Work toward building a dedicated workspace with the help of this L-shaped desk. The design is reversible so yo u can configure your setup up to either the right or left based on your personal preference. A standout feature is the built-in USB ports and power outlets right on the top of the desk. No more getting down on your hands and knees crawling under it to plug something in. Right now, the desk is over $100 off at Amazon.