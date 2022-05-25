Is your Samsung Memorial Day Sale running? Because you better catch it! No, really, it’s full of deals that are sure to transform any backyard barbecue-and-game-watching-sesh this weekend into guests crashing at your house for a week and using up at all your WiFi. Really, though, with offers on televisions, computers, weird smartphones, refrigerators, washers, dryers, and more, Samsung has everything you need to revamp your home (and life) at a discount. Some are available at a reduced price through June, and other sales end as early as Sunday, May 29. So if you see something you like? Best to jump on it quick.



Here are a few of the best products the Samsung Memorial Day Sale has to offer:

Samsung’s The Frame is arguably thee TV to have right now. I know this because there’s very little I know about televisions, and this is a line I’m familiar with. This 55" Frame TV is $200 off, bringing the price down to $1,300. Your purchase also includes the option of 50% off one of their five customizable bezels, to ensure your investment also suits your home’s aesthetic. (A slim-fit wall mount is already included.) With its unique design, both your favorite pieces of art and content libraries from streaming services are just a click away. Move fast; this one expires on Sunday, May 29.



Personally, I’m glad that Dennis Duffy was right: Technology is cyclical. We’re back to folding phones again! If you’re also excited about this, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 with 256GB of storage. What is usually $2,090 you can grab for just $700, which is savings of 66%. On top of that, you’ll get a free Galaxy Watch4 (a $350 value) and up to $1,100 enhanced trade-in credit on “regular” and cracked screens alike. This is a lot of numbers, so I’ll simplify it: New cool phone, new watch, and free money when you get rid of something you don’t need. The offer is valid through Sunday, June 5.



Samsung reinvented the customizable appliance game with the launch of the Bespoke 4-Door French Refrigerator With Beverage Center earlier this year. Offering full-depth and extra-large capacity—not to mention, convenience—it’s a practical luxury that your family deserves. Oh, and you can mix and match the finishes to best suit your kitchen’s aesthetic. Stainless? Colorful? A combination? The choice is yours. Save $1,000 on a Bespoke 4-Door Fridge through Thursday, June 30 and really wow your guests this summer.



So there’s an even brighter, shinier, and newer tech than QLED on the market. Who cares? Samsung’s 65" Class Q70A 4K Smart TV is an absolute banger, and you can save $400 on one through Sunday, May 29. If you want to get really technical, know that this television includes AI with Quantum Processer 4K (to elevate your display to its ideal capacity), offers Dual LED for “unparalleled detail,” and Quantum Dot. Per Samsung, “Quantum Dot provides a premium look and feel by achieving 100% Color Volume,” even for brightly lit scenes. TL; DR: This one’s ideal for those looking to upgrade their home theater systems without breaking the bank. (Well, too much, at least).

Powerful and portable, the Galaxy Book2 Pro is a laptop you’d pay full price for. But since it’s $200 off through Monday, May 30, you don’t have to! Described as the “thinnest and lightest” laptop Samsung has ever produced, it’s easy to slip into a bag for working, video chatting, or light gaming on the go. It has an almost improbable number of features, including an upgraded full-HD 1080p camera, Dolby Atmos sound, and universal charging capabilities. The perfect gift for dads and grads alike.

