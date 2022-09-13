Discover Samsung | Sales Event

Discover Samsung continues forward throughout the week and we’re already seeing some great deals across all Samsung’s product lines. Of these, you can save a ton on monitors, memory, laptops, and smartphones . We’ve gathered some for you below.

In the look for something versatile as your laptop, look no further than the Galaxy Book2. Fast-response times and a powerful CPU make this laptop a great choice for video editing or artwork creation. The 360° thing opens up the capabilities to use it as a tablet or laptop—whichever you need at each moment. Enjoy $25 0 off as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is an impressive piece of hardware that can be folded outward, thereby increasing the viewing area of your screen by practically double other smartphones. And with less bezel and its camera underneath the display, your view goes completely uninterrupted. Now that the Fold4 is available, Samsung is offering the previous model for $750 off.

The M7 comes with smart streaming TV capabilities and a built-in SlimFit camera. The 43" 4K monitor is even capable of some light web browsing and document editing without an actual PC being connected.

The T7 Shield is an excellent option if you need high-performance storage while on the go. The rugged exterior with an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance will keep the inside protected and working like a charm. It also has a dynamic thermal guard to control heat. Read/write speeds of 1050/1000 MB/s allow you to edit directly from the drive or transfer large files in a matter of seconds.

The PlayStation 5 is an impressive beast, but it’s relatively easy to max out your storage space out of the box. It’s helpful to add a third-party SSD to your console to maximize the number of games you have saved to your PS5. You just need to find a compatible SSD and the Samsung 980 Pro is one of those options with its built-in heatsink. That means nothing else is required to install it.

