As we retreat further and further indoors in the colder months, it’s probably a good idea to have a tidy space. Spruce up your home with the Shark mini-sale at Bed Bath & Beyond—whether you’re looking for a hardworking HEPA filter or a new upright vacuum.

This vacuum has extended reach with a DuoClean detachable pod and several nozzles that help you reach great heights in your home. The anti-allergen seal prevents dust and dander from reaching your air, with a HEPA-filter built into the machine.

The “AI” in “Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum” lets this vacuum map and adapt to your home with expert navigation. The “2-in-1" bit refers to the robot’s mopping capabilities; attach microfiber mopping pads and let this baby clean your floors.

An ultra-lightweight vacuum that allows for maximum dancing in your cleaning montage. Detach the hand-vac and use the included tools for hard to reach areas. Plus, the LED headlights illuminate unseen crumbs and dust ahead of the vacuum.

So you’re all set on vacuums: good for you. This cordless “VacMop” might catch your eye. A scant $80, this hybrid tool vacuums and mops at the same time, picking up what traditional vacuums might leave behind.

Finally, if you’re all set on the vacuum front but want to breathe easily, this HEPA-filter air purifier will do the trick. It purifies air, heats, and cools all at once; plus, it’s whisper-quiet and reaches up to 500 square feet.