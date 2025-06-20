If your space could use a little glow-up, Govee’s Black Friday in July event is the perfect time to stock up on smart lighting and home tech at a discount. Now through July 15, you can shop a wide selection of Govee’s bestselling products—from LED light strips and smart bulbs to outdoor floodlights, wall sconces, and immersive gaming gear.

Govee is known for its vibrant color options, smart features, and easy app control. Many of their lights sync with music, respond to voice assistants like Alexa and Google, and come with pre-set scenes and custom modes for every kind of vibe. Whether you're decorating your gaming setup, patio, or bedroom, there’s something in this sale to match your aesthetic.

You’ll also find deals on Govee’s outdoor collection, including waterproof LED strips, garden lights, and color-changing pathway lighting—perfect for backyard entertaining or leveling up your summer nights.

Head to the Govee site through the link, and the deals will be applied automatically at checkout. The selection changes quickly during these sales, so if you’ve been eyeing a specific setup, now’s a great time to grab it while it’s marked down.

The Black Friday in July event runs through July 15, but the best bundles and popular models tend to sell out early.