Samsung at Best Buy | Best Buy
Samsung’s smart appliances are the best of the best. Even their basic appliances are full of nifty features like troubleshooting help from your smart phone, or a fingerprint resistant finish. A whole suite of Samsung appliances are on-sale at Best Buy right now, with impressive features and swoon-worthy aesthetics—a functionality that will brighten up your home.
26.7 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator | $1800 | 14% Off
This delightful fridge is built with a “Family Hub—” a smart screen that keeps your household connected through calendars, notes, and photos, like one would stick on an old-school fridge. This large-capacity fridge has an adjustable top shelf to fit your tallest groceries, and gallon-size slots on the doors.
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator | $2400 | 22% Off
Another delightful fridge with a Family Hub, but the freezer sits below a two-door setup. This fridge has a 10% larger capacity compared to other Samsung three-door models—with wide drawers to store cakes, party platters, and other irregularly-shaped treats.
Bespoke 12.0 cu. ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator | $1000 | 42% Off
42% off is an incredible deal for Samsung’s Bespoke series, an ultra-intelligent line of appliances compatible with your smart assistant. With with modularization, customizable colors, and a reversible door, this fridge blends into your kitchen aesthetic seamlessly.
1.9 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave | $280 | 32% Off
2.1 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave | $299 | 43% Off
These microwaves are more than just microwaves—they slide above your stove for a seamless look. On-sale in two different sizes, each have a strong ventilation system and dispel a bright LED light over your cooktop, for when you need a bit more light on your stove.
5.0 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Top Load Washer | $650 | 20% Off
With a deep fill and large capacity, this top-load washer cares for your laundry and for you—with a design that makes it easy to reach into the furthest depths of the tub. If any issues arise, you can troubleshoot right from your phone, using Samsung’s Washer/Dryer app.
StormWash 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher | $600 | 26% Off
Finally, this dishwasher is as impressive as it is sleek, with a door that auto-releases at the end of the wash cycle for easy drying. The internal racks are adjustable to accommodate your most ambitious cooking projects. The finishing touch is the fingerprint-resistant finish—keeping your dishes, and your kitchen spotless.