Samsung at Best Buy | Best Buy

Samsung’s smart appliances are the best of the best. Even their basic appliances are full of nifty features like troubleshooting help from your smart phone, or a fingerprint resistant finish. A whole suite of Samsung appliances are on-sale at Best Buy right now, with impressive features and swoon-worthy aesthetics—a functionality that will brighten up your home.

This delightful fridge is built with a “Family Hub—” a smart screen that keeps your household connected through calendars, notes, and photos, like one would stick on an old-school fridge. This large-capacity fridge has an adjustable top shelf to fit your tallest groceries, and gallon-size slots on the doors.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1800 at Samsung

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off 10% off Wish A gift for literally everybody.

Gifts under $20, $10, and even $5. It’s Wish, the catch-all shop for all of the above. Buy at Wish Advertisement

Another delightful fridge with a Family Hub, but the freezer sits below a two-door setup. This fridge has a 10% larger capacity compared to other Samsung three-door models—with wide drawers to store cakes, party platters , and other irregularly-shaped treats.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $2400 at Best Buy

Advertisement

42% off is an incredible deal for Samsung’s Bespoke series, an ultra-intelligent line of appliances compatible with your smart assistant. With with modularization, customizable colors , and a reversible door, this fridge blends into your kitchen aesthetic seamlessly.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1000 at Best Buy

Advertisement

These microwaves are more than just microwaves—they slide above your stove for a seamless look. On-sale in two different sizes, each have a strong ventilation system and dispel a bright LED light over your cooktop, for when you need a bit more light on your stove.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the 1.9 cu ft. for $280 at Best Buy

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the 2.9 cu. ft. for $299 at Best Buy

Advertisement

With a deep fill and large capacity, this top-load washer cares for your laundry and for you—with a design that makes it easy to reach into the furthest depths of the tub. If any issues arise, you can troubleshoot right from your phone, using Samsung’s Washer/Dryer app.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $650 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Finally, this dishwasher is as impressive as it is sleek, with a door that auto-releases at the end of the wash cycle for easy drying. The internal racks are adjustable to accommodate your most ambitious cooking projects. The finishing touch is the fingerprint-resistant finish—keeping your dishes, and your kitchen spotless.