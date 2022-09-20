Ninja Appliances | Bed Bath & Beyond

Ninja makes some good small appliances to keep your kitchen in tip-top shape. From air fryers to drip coffee machines, Bed Bath & Beyond has a few great Ninja appliances on sale. Check out these selections and kick your autumnal cooking into gear!

Air fryers: who doesn’t have one! Even if you do, this dual basket air fryer can be set to two different temperatures so you can air fry two foods at a time. Use the vivid digital display to set your temp and leave it til your whole dang meal is done.

Though this drip coffee machine has a full 10-cup capacity, you can adjust the brew settings for a single cup or travel mug of coffee as well. The machine has an impressive built-in frother that folds away when not in use. Very all-in-one.

This Ninja appliance is the [Hannah Montana voice] best of both worlds. Use as a pressure cooker, or tweak the settings and use it as an air fryer. Ninja’s TenderCrisp technology allows you to flip between settings seamlessly, just by swapping lids. Best for small counter spaces, or ambitious cooking projects.

Everyone needs a blender! Even if you’re not a smoothie guy—think of all the rich sauces and salsas you could make! Specifically, the listing says this makes “aioli.” The Hybrid-Edge blades breaks down frozen ingredients in a pinch, and the motor has a dense, continuous performance.

Possibly the most indulgent on this list, but the most culinary-minded, you know? Simply create your base and Ninja will churn your crazy ice cream creation—even if it’s a savory gelato abomination . The n inja doesn’t judge.