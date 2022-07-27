Welcome to Furnishing Your Home University (we are accredited) where you can find the best home goods for moving into a college dorm. We’ve rounded up some essentials for kitchen, bedroom, and everything else.
Kitchen Essentials
So you’re a burgeoning home cook. Congratulations! Let’s make the most of your limited counter space with an Instant Pot and a Ninja air fryer that does it all. Full freakin’ meals and you don’t even have to go to the dining hall, dude!
Ninja Foodi 2 Basket Air-Fryer | $180 | 10% Off | Bed Bath & Beyond
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker | $200 | 17% Off | Wayfair
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker | $25 | 29% Off | Target
Bedroom Essentials
Hey, every bedroom gets a little stuffy. This Dyson air purifier cools the room down while the HEPA filter captures all the nasty stuff out of the air. Plus, we love these hotel-quality sheets for a luxe bedding situation and this clothes steamer for neat clothes and curtains.
Dyson Purifier Cool | $570 | 15% Off | Dyson
Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Sheets Twin XL | $52 | 20% Off | Amazon
Hilife Steamer for Clothes | $30 | 23% Off | Amazon
Everything Else
For everything else, there’s an Amazon Prime Student trial, free for six months. Beyond the normal Prime perks, the Prime Student membership includes six months of LinkedIn Premium, Kindle Unlimited, and 2-hour grocery delivery. Happy dorm shopping!