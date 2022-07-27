Welcome to Furnishing Your Home University (we are accredited) where you can find the best home goods for moving into a college dorm. We’ve rounded up some essentials for kitchen, bedroom, and everything else.

Kitchen Essentials

So you’re a burgeoning home cook. Congratulations! Let’s make the most of your limited counter space with an Instant Pot and a Ninja air fryer that does it all. Full freakin’ meals and you don’t even have to go to the dining hall, dude!

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $180 at Bed Bath & Beyond

G/O Media may get a commission 41% Off LG Oled 55" Smart TV Pretty

This OLED TV has over 8 million pixels for stunning images, incredible depth of blacks, and vibrant colors, uses an a7 Gen 4 AI Processor for 4K imaging, has low latency if you’re after a good gaming TV, and integrated Google Assistant and Alexa. Buy for $997 from Amazon Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $200 at Wayfair

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $25 at Target

Bedroom Essentials

Hey, every bedroom gets a little stuffy. This Dyson air purifier cools the room down while the HEPA filter captures all the nasty stuff out of the air. Plus, we love these hotel-quality sheets for a luxe bedding situation and this clothes steamer for neat clothes and curtains.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $570 at Dyson

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $52 at Amazon

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $30 at Amazon

Advertisement

Everything Else

For everything else, there’s an Amazon Prime St udent trial, free for six months. Beyond the normal Prime perks, the Prime Student membership includes six months of LinkedIn Premium, Kindle Unlimited, and 2-hour grocery delivery . Happy dorm shopping!

Advertisement