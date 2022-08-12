Bed Bath & Beyond Warehouse Sale | Bed Bath & Beyond



This whole Bed Bath & Beyond warehouse sale is your chance to level up your home decor with basics up to 80% off, plus an extra 20% off your entire purchase. Here are a few nice-looking pieces to really bring your place up to speed— and make you seem like you have design taste too.

An Ugg quilt for 50% off? Sure. But a n Ugg quilt for 50% off in a terracotta sepia—the perfect pop to an otherwise neutral space? Absolutely. M idnight blue “deep night ” and sandy “shoreline” are on sale too , but I’m a little jealous of this warm colorway. This set includes matching pillow shams so your bed looks neat when you get around to making it.

I am a f ake plant evangelist—no maintenance save for dusting them once a week. This beige bad boy is a perfect basic to bring together a space, and is actually quite tall! The bark detailing makes it a more convincing dupe for a real ficus plant. Nobody has to know!

Take a whopping 90% off this 70" tall mirror! Though the pictures show the product in a ~teen~ bedroom, the rattan texture and leaning shape are welcome in more grown-up decor too. Rattan looks great with warm colors and beachy neutrals—and the size really opens up the room too.

Ladder shelving really makes you look like you know your stuff, though they may look unimpressive when taken out of their natural context . Honestly, this is shown as a towel rack , but since it has narrow shelving , it could make a compelling display in an entryway or narrow living room space.

Beyond basic, but the hard angles and wood/metal design are a welcome addition to any home. It’s simple, doesn’t draw attention away from bigger statement pieces, and would look cool with some bright coffee table books or cute coasters on top.

...or top that coffee table with this 12" succulent centerpiece living in an architectural cement bowl. It looks as vibrant as a real succulent. Promise. The product pictures also show it with that taller fake plant above—a match made in faux-flora heaven.