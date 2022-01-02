WD 5TB My Passport External Hard Drive | $115 | Amazon



An external hard drive is the most convenient way to bring your digital life with you anywhere you go. It’s even better when you don’t have to pick and choose what’s on that HDD. The WB 5TB My Passport hard drive gives you just that. Keep all of your files in one place. This easy-to-use slim saving block is great as an automatic backup as well. The 256-bit AES hardware encryption will keep your passwords protected. WD Discovery software makes managing your hard drive a breeze. This bad boy is USB 2.0 and super speed USB- A 3.0 compatible. Don’t be caught having to delete stuff to make room ever again. Take $35 off now.