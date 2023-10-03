Save Big on One of Apple’s Best Laptops Ever: MacBook Pro 13” Now 50% Off

It’s not often you get to pick up a powerful refurbished laptop with plenty of life and features missing on modern MacBooks. StackSocial is offering the resourceful Apple MacBook Pro 13” from 2012 loaded up with all the goodies for just $260 right now until 10/15. With 8GB of memory and an Intel Core i5, you’ll be prepared to write all those late-night papers at a fraction of the cost. Even better, you can actually still upgrade the memory and storage, and it has all the ports you need to survive work, school, and browsing.

MacBook Pro 13” (2012) | $260 | StackSocial

The MacBook Pro 13” is a little on the heavier side, but that won’t stop you from taking advantage of all this little beast has to offer. It boots up in seconds and the Retina display still looks amazing, more than enough to be a main or secondary laptop.