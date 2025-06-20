Save Big on NVIDIA As We Celebrate GeForce Week at Walmart

It's GeForce Week over at Walmart, so now is a great time to hook yourself up with those PC gaming upgrades you've been eyeing. From now until September 28, you'll be able to save big on all sorts of NVIDIA gaming tech. From laptops to towers to graphics cards, Walmart probably has what you're looking for.

We've pulled out some highlights to make your perusal a little easier.

The HP Victus gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch screen that displays in full HD at 144Hz. It's equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor and is packed with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It's made for gamers and creators alike, being able to handle high FPS gaming and multitasking in GPU-demanding apps like video editing software. Right now, it's been marked down to just $599.

See the HP Victus Gaming Laptop at Walmart Looking for a PC tower instead? This pre-built gaming rig from iBUYPOWER is working with an Intel Core Ultra 5 and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060. You get 16GB of RAM plus a whole 1TB SSD. It even comes with a mouse and keyboard that are all RGB-lit like any true gamer tech. Get it for just $799.