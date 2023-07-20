Save Big on NinjaKitchen Cookware During These Black Friday in July Sales

Stock your kitchen with some of NinjaKitchen’s best-selling gear, and get some free goodies at the same time. If you’re ready for a kitchen refresh, now’s a great time to head on over and see what’s on offer. Right now, you can snap up a reliable set of cookware in addition to a great coffee system with 15% off both — and freebies with your order.

Ninja NeverStick Premium Nest System 13-Piece Cookware Set | $408 | NinjaKitchen | Coupon Code BFJULY15

Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System | $196 | NinjaKitchen | Coupon Code BFJULY15

The Ninja NeverStick Premium Nest System 13-Piece Cookware Set is on sale right now for 15% off, which makes it just $408 with coupon code BFJULY15. This nesting cookware won’t stick, chip, or flake, and is nice and compact, just in case you have a tiny kitchen. And when you buy it, you’ll also get a free Knife Set to go with it! You can’t beat free stuff, that’s for sure.

It’s a similar story with the Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System. You can take 15% this pro coffee-making setup, which can help you whip up classic, rich, over ice, and specialty brews right from your own home. You can customize your coffee size as well, from cup to carafe, with four pod sizes. Get it for just $196 with 15% off, using coupon code BFJULY15. And you’ll also get a free Belgian waffle maker with your purchase. Coffee and waffles? Yes, please!

Advertisement

Act fast, because these deals are only live until July 21. Be sure to snap up your new kitchen gear and get to cooking!